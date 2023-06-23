NBA Draft: LA Lakers Select Jalen Hood-Schifino 17th Overall by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a significant move in the 2023 NBA draft, selecting Jalen Hood-Schifino, a promising freshman guard from Indiana University. Despite being initially projected as a lottery pick, Hood-Schifino slipped to the 17th spot, much to the Lakers’ delight. This selection addresses a crucial need for the team, bolstering their point guard options.

While it may seem like a lot to expect from a young player, the possibility of Hood-Schifino starting for the Lakers in October is not out of the question. By March, he could be a pivotal contributor to the team’s success. LA may also pursue a veteran point guard on a one-year deal to serve as a backup and mentor for Hood-Schifino as he develops his skills.

Hood-Schifino possesses the physical attributes of a big guard, with a muscular build and an ability to finish at the rim. Drawing comparisons to the intelligent and cerebral Malcolm Brogdon, the Lakers hope that Hood-Schifino can provide much-needed scoring and playmaking for the team. Although his shooting may not be elite, his defensive prowess and ability to create his own shot make him a valuable asset.

The Lakers made an astute choice by selecting Hood-Schifino, considering his perceived value in the draft. Initially projected to be chosen around the 14th spot, the Lakers acquired a player with immense potential. The team’s commitment to win-now mode, evident by their fourth-best odds to win the Western Conference championship, aligns perfectly with Hood-Schifino’s arrival.

Entering his 21st season in the NBA, LeBron James will undoubtedly have high expectations for his new teammate. The Lakers organization expects immediate contributions from the young guard, who now finds himself able to learn from one of the league’s greatest players.

While concerns exist regarding Hood-Schifino’s shooting abilities, his defensive prowess and ability to create his own shot offer exciting possibilities. LA’s front office deserves credit for recognizing the value of this pick and seizing the opportunity to add a talented player to their roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a savvy move by selecting Hood-Schifino at the 17th spot in the 2023 NBA draft. With his physical attributes and potential to contribute on both ends of the court, he represents a promising addition to the lineup. As he begins his journey in the NBA, all eyes will be on this young guard and his potential impact in Los Angeles.

