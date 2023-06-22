NBA Draft Odds Position and Best Bets: Is the Top 3 Locked in? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

While Victor Wembanyama is the consensus top pick this year, we look at where the remaining dominoes could fall during the NBA Draft.

It’s hard to find value inside the top three picks in tonight’s NBA Draft, making us wonder if any team has placed a smokescreen. The current odds suggest that’s not the case, but if you remember how crazy things got with Paolo Banchero and line movement last year, anything can happen leading up to the first pick.

There’s no value with Wembanyama listed as a -50000 favorite to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs. In addition, Brandon Miller is listed at -650 to go second overall to the Charlotte Hornets, while Scoot Henderson is -480 to be the third overall pick. There’s always an outside chance a trade happens, so Henderson going second overall at +370 is worth a sprinkle.

Houston currently holds the fourth overall pick, and all signs point to them selecting Amen Thompson, listed at -390, in that slot. He’s a former five-star recruit, and his athleticism fits well with Houston’s young core.

Where things get a little bit more interesting is with the fifth overall pick, which the Detroit Pistons currently hold. Amen Thompson’s twin brother Ausur is the betting favorite at -160, but Jarace Walker at +340 and Cam Whitmore at +470 are in the conversation. There is some chatter that the Pistons like Walker’s skillset, so his price at +340 is worth some consideration.

Sixth Overall Pick

Ausur Thompson isn’t a slam dunk to be the fifth overall pick, tied with Anthony Black at +135 to go sixth. The Orlando Magic hold that selection, and there’s an argument to back Ausur here at +135.

Seventh Overall Pick

Cam Whitmore could fall to the seventh pick, despite being projected as a top-five talent. Whitmore is at +900 to be taken with the seventh overall pick. The Indiana Pacers hold that pick, and having a significant hole to fill in their frontcourt, take Whitmore here if he drops.

First 5 Draft Picks Exact Order

Pick 1: Victor Wembanyama, 2: Brandon Miller, 3: Scoot Henderson, 4: Amen Thompson, 5: Ausar Thompson -115

This is the odds-on favorite top five, juiced at -115. There’s a real possibility this is how it goes, but the fifth overall pick is still up in the air. There’s more value with the first five picks listed below at +400.