NBA Draft Portal Profiles: Brandon Miller, Alabama by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s not often that the best NBA prospect from college basketball is not selected until the third overall pick, but that could be the case in 2023. Alabama’s Brandon Miller is undoubtedly the top collegiate prospect in this year’s NBA Draft. Still, we may see him selected outside the top two in Brooklyn.

With the draft just weeks away, we dissect his game and get you up to speed on his scouting report.

Career with Alabama

Miller immediately impacted the Crimson Tide as a freshman, helping lead them to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. His size, shooting, and ability to light it up in a hurry brought intrigue from NBA prospects as he skyrocketed into the lottery conversation by New Year’s. Despite some questions surrounding his involvement in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa earlier that year, he had the signature moment of his season, pouring in 41 points in a narrow victory over South Carolina.

Strengths

Miller is an absolute flamethrower from beyond the arc. He knocked down 38.4 percent of his triples at Alabama, including five games with six or more made threes. His 6’11” wingspan and quick release should translate impeccably to the NBA, where he can knock down jumpers off the dribble and through the catch-and-shoot. He has excellent decision-making in transition and can explode at the rim when given a runway.

Weaknesses

Miller doesn’t wow with athleticism and sometimes settles for pull-up jumpers if he struggles to blow by his defender. He doesn’t possess a deep bag of handles, utilizing his jump shot to bail himself out. Miller is also a bit old for a true freshman. He’ll be 21 in November, less than a month into his rookie season.

Overall NBA Projection

We hope the investigation into Miller’s involvement in a murder during his time at Alabama last season turns out to be nothing. Still, it will undoubtedly be something that scouts consider during the scouting process. If he can stay out of trouble wherever he ends up, the ceiling feels limitless for Miller’s shotmaking ability and raw potential. He’s a lock to go top three, with a good chance at beating Scoot Henderson for the second spot.

Projected Pick: 3rd Overall

Player Comparison: Paul George