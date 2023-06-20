NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Overtime Elite standout guard Amen Thompson is next in our NBA Draft Profiles series. Twin brother of Ausar, Amen is one of the best playmakers in this class, providing overwhelming athleticism and skill at his age. With the draft just days away, we dissect his game and get you up to speed on his scouting report.

Career with Overtime Elite

Thompson dominated Overtime Elite last season, taking home All-OTE First-Team honors along with his twin brother Ausar. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game across 15 games. He also scored efficiently, knocking down 56.6 percent of his shots from the floor. He helped lead the City Reapers to the second-ever Overtime Elite Finals, where they defeated the YNG Dreamerz in a 3-0 sweep.

Strengths

Thompson is one of the best passers in this draft class. He utilizes his length, quickness, and vision to penetrate the lane and dish out to rolling teammates or open shooters every opportunity he gets. He has fantastic zip on his passes and has a passing range that is undeniably the best in the class. His physical attributes, playmaking ability, and sense of the game make him arguably the best floor general we have seen in multiple years in the NBA Draft.

Weaknesses

As things stand, Thompson is nowhere near being a threat beyond the arc. He shot just 25 percent on threes at Overtime Elite and has a jump shot that will need work moving forward. The elephant in the room is also the competitiveness of the Overtime Elite league. It’s for 16 to 20-year-olds, and many have questioned the skill level of the league, with games often turning into a track meet with little to no defense. We’ve only seen one player drafted out of the league since it was founded in 2021, so whoever takes Thompson is risking that Overtime Elite players are NBA-ready.

Overall NBA Projection

Thompson is an incredibly intriguing player for almost any team in the league to take a chance on. He’s got all the skills and intangibles to develop properly in the NBA. If he can become a more consistent perimeter threat, he could make the team that picks him very happy.

Projected Pick: Lottery

Player Comparison: Michael Carter-Williams