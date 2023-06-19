NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We move to the other half of the Thompson twins as we look at Ausar, the 2023 Overtime Elite League MVP. He possesses similar skills to his brother Amen, with a few unique differences. Here’s how his game could translate to the NBA as we get you up to speed with his scouting report.

Career with Overtime Elite

Thompson was the star of Overtime Elite, taking home the league’s Player of the Year award last season and the Finals MVP in each of the past two seasons. Ausar did it all for the City Reapers in 2022-23, averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game with 48 percent shooting from the floor.

Strengths

Ausar is a bonafide two-way player. He has the athleticism and motor to perform on the offensive end but will also make things difficult when you have the rock. He finds ways to utilize his bounce and athleticism with elite cutting. He often receives high-flying alley-oops and backdoor layups, finding open lanes to the hoop when his defenders fall asleep. Like his brother Amen, he has excellent vision and thrives at finding the open man when the defense collapses on his dribble drives.

Weaknesses

Thompson will be an easy defensive assignment at the next level once teams realize you can force him to take outside jumpers. He hasn’t been able to convert them consistently, shooting just 29 percent from beyond the arc, and will lower his ceiling if he can’t become a respectable three-point shooter. Although we’ve emphasized Thompson’s gaudy frame, he could add a few pounds to ease his transition to the next level.

Overall NBA Projection

There may be questions about how ready Ausar is for the next level, but his improvement over his first season in Overtime Elite is undeniable. He has the physical attributes to thrive in the NBA but plenty to work on with his shooting. Thompson’s an investment, but he could pay dividends if appropriately developed.

Projected Pick: Lottery

Player Comparison: Michael Carter-Williams