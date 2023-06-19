NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Gradey Dick, Kansas by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Days away from the NBA Draft, we continue to scout the top prospects in this year’s class. We look at Gradey Dick, a star freshman from Kansas that has a game built for the next level. Here’s how his game could translate to the NBA as we get you up to speed with his scouting report.

Career with Kansas

In his freshman campaign, Dick did not take long to make his presence known with the Jayhawks. The Wichita native poured in 23 points on nine-of-13 from the field and immediately cemented himself as a top option for the season. He displayed his elite shoot throughout the season, shooting 40.3 percent from three and knocking down 85.4 percent of his free throws, leading to 14.1 points per game across 36 starts.

Strengths

Dick is an athlete who showed out at Kansas with high-flying dunks and acrobatic layups. He thrives at finishing in traffic and has some of the best off-ball movement in the entire draft class, constantly committing to backdoor cuts or coming off screens seeking out open looks. He arguably has the best jumper in the draft. Dick possesses a high release point, a quick trigger, and a 40-percent clip from beyond the arc in 2022-23.

Weaknesses

Not that it would be necessary for his role at the next level, but Dick is not known for his playmaking. The ball sometimes sticks whenever he receives a pass rather than finding an open teammate. He won’t be required to dish out assists as an athletic wing, but being able to play within the flow of a fast-paced NBA offense will be critical to his development. He also struggles to create for himself off the bounce. He operates better as a catch-and-shoot and off-ball option than someone who can receive the ball at the perimeter and make something happen.

Overall NBA Projection

Dick’s combination of size (6’8″), shooting, off-ball movement, and athleticism make him one of the most bust-proof picks in this year’s draft. His floor feels like a rotational contributor for multiple seasons and as someone who can give a team a handful of points off the bench. His ceiling could be a regular starter in the league that can take over games with his shooting and cutting prowess.

Projected Pick: Lottery

Player Comparison: Christian Braun