NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Taylor Hendricks, Central Florida

Few across the 2023 NBA Draft class have seen their stock rise as much as Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks. A successful freshman season showing off his three-and-D capability drew interest at the next level, where he is now in line to be a lottery pick on Thursday night. With the draft around the corner, we dissect his game and get you up to speed on his scouting report.

Career with Central Florida

One of the most productive freshmen in the country, Hendricks led UCF in scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He played at least 30 minutes in 32 of 34 starts last season and was the glimmer of hope in a rather bleak season for the Knights. The Florida native exceeded his four-star designation out of high school and took home Second-Team All-AAC at the end of the year.

Strengths

Hendricks is one of the best stretch bigs in the class, with his highlight reel showing he isn’t afraid of the paint and can also step out and knock down a triple occasionally. He can run the floor, catch alley-oops, stretch the floor for the offense, and pull big men out of the paint. His defensive impact is massive, with his ability to block shots effectively and defend nearly every position on the court. He fits the three-and-D archetype that the NBA has fallen in love with over the past few years.

Weaknesses

Entering the paint is the biggest question for Hendricks as things stand. He can sometimes shy away from contact and will settle for floaters while missing a chance at drawing a foul of getting to the rim. He’ll need to toughen up within the frontcourt to handle the size and strength on a given night within the NBA. For now, Hendricks struggles to create a shot for himself and would benefit from doing so if he wants to take his game to the next level.

Overall NBA Projection

Hendricks’s under-recruitment out of high school and choice to play at a non-Power Six program didn’t help with his draft stock, but it seems the league is finally catching on to his talent. He has shot up mock draft boards due to his playstyle and build, fitting the stretch big role in the NBA. We see an outside chance Hendricks cracks the top ten Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Projected Pick: Lottery

Player Comparison: John Collins