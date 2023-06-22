NBA Draft: Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller at No. 2? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the clock ticks down to the 2023 NBA Draft, a whirlwind of change is swirling around the highly anticipated number two overall pick. Betting odds have dramatically shifted, with Brandon Miller (-650) becoming an even bigger favorite a day after Scoot Henderson (+370) gained significant ground to go second.

While surprising, this late swing isn’t unprecedented. In the run-up to last year’s draft, similar odds fluctuations kept fans and pundits guessing right up until the moment of truth. Last-minute shifts are par for the course, and this year’s draft promises to deliver just as much suspense.

Henderson’s underdog status presents an enticing opportunity when examining the betting odds and draft prospects. If past draft trends are any indication, the market is likely to adjust again right up until draft time, making now an excellent time to back Henderson.

Last year, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski accurately predicted that Paolo Banchero, not the odds-on favorite, would be the number one overall pick. Despite initial skepticism, the market eventually adjusted, with Baquero closing as a -9000 favorite to be the first overall pick. Similar market shifts are underway this year, with the second-overall pick’s odds swinging dramatically.

Comparing draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, Henderson emerges as the player with greater NBA upside. His two years in the G League, where he played against NBA-level athletes, gave him valuable experience likely to help him in the NBA. While his outside shot was initially a concern, it has significantly improved.

Will the Hornets Put the Scoot vs. Miller Debate on Another Team and Trade the No. 2 Pick?

On the other hand, Miller’s primary strength lies in his outside shooting, but he has other game flaws that Scoot does not. For a team like the Charlotte Hornets, having two major ball handlers like LaMelo Ball and Henderson could be a winning strategy in the long run.

With all eyes on the draft, the ongoing market swings and player analyses create a thrilling atmosphere of anticipation. As the NBA community eagerly awaits the results, one thing is clear: whether it’s Scoot or Miller who lands the number two spot, this year’s draft is shaping up to be one for the books.

Odds Courtesy FanDuel Sportbook