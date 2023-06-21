NBA Draft: Strengths of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller

The NBA Draft is less than 48 hours away, and there is some serious talent atop this draft board. The big three of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller are all stellar players that shine in their own way. To help paint a clearer picture of what they’ll be bringing to the league, we break down each of their strengths that help them thrive on the court.

Wembanyama’s skillset remains unmatched by any prospect in NBA Draft history. This 19-year-old sensation towers at 7’3″ even without shoes, with the capability to beat defenders from the perimeter, effortlessly sink threes, and create shots for himself.

His unusually high jumper release, coupled with his extensive wingspan, offers him numerous unchallenged opportunities at open looks. His moves are incredibly fluid, and his footwork is outstanding for his size, enabling him to reach his optimal positions better than any other seven-footer in the history of the NBA Draft.

One of Henderson’s prime assets is his robust build resembling that of a linebacker. This 19-year-old weighs 196 pounds and wields his weight expertly. He is hardly ever outplayed in terms of physical strength and employs his build to effortlessly make shots around the rim.

His dynamism translates into thrilling dunks and superior quickness, making him an exhilarating player to watch whenever he enters the court. Furthermore, he carries two years of professional basketball experience, having made history as the youngest player in the G League at just 17 years old in 2021.

Miller is an extraordinary long-range shooter. He recorded a 38.4 percent success rate from three-point range during his time at Alabama, including five games where he made six or more three-point shots. His 6’11â€ wingspan, coupled with his fast release, will likely transition seamlessly into the NBA, where he can confidently make off-the-dribble jumpers and catch-and-shoots.

Additionally, his superior decision-making during fastbreaks and his ability to deliver powerful finishes at the rim when given space are notable aspects of his game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.