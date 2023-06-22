NBA Draft: Weaknesses of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller?

Throughout the draft night, you’ll hear the amazing strengths of every top prospect at the NBA Draft. Height, wingspan, shooting, intangibles, the list goes on. But to prepare you for the more developmental side of these prospects, we take a long look at the weaknesses of top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Brandon Miller ahead of Thursday night.

The primary shortcoming observed in Wembanyama’s game is his slender physique. Despite his towering height of 7’3″, he weighs a mere 209 lbs. This raised similar concerns in the case of Chet Holmgren during the 2022 NBA Draft. Teams will likely question his capacity to withstand the physicality of NBA frontcourts without succumbing to injuries. If Wembanyama wishes to emulate Kevin Durant’s success, he will need to put on more weight, much like Durant did during his transition from college to his prime NBA years.

While Henderson has proven he can sink three-pointers, his shooting skills could improve. He recorded a mediocre 32.4 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 season with the G League Ignite. If he can push that up to around 35 percent in the NBA, he could develop into a more well-rounded player. Additionally, his propensity for turnovers could also be an area of concern. Henderson averaged 3.5 turnovers per game last season, indicating a need to improve his decision-making skills and refine his ball-handling abilities for enhanced success in the NBA.

Miller may not stun with raw athleticism and often resorts to pull-up jumpers when he finds it difficult to bypass his defender. His repertoire of dribbling skills isn’t expansive, and he tends to lean on his jump shot when in trouble. His inconsistency can also be problematic, as there are stretches where he is virtually absent from the game. This was evident when he failed to score any points in 19 minutes during the NCAA Tournament opening-round match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Furthermore, as a true freshman, Miller is slightly older than his peers. He will turn 21 in November, just as his rookie season is underway.