NBA Draft: Where Are Amen and Ausar Thompson Picked?

Tonight’s NBA Draft promises plenty of excitement, and right at the center of it all are the dynamic Thompson twins, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson. Both players have been making a splash in the Overtime Elite League, playing for the City Reapers in Atlanta, and they’re now projected to make their mark on the NBA.

Currently, Amen is the odds-on favorite to be the fourth overall selection, with odds of -390, while Ausar is now favored to go right after his brother at five (-160) after being the favorite to go sixth overall pick.

The Thompson brothers’ performance in the Overtime Elite League has not gone unnoticed. While the league’s gameplay can sometimes be more relaxed, the twins have consistently demonstrated their skills on various platforms. They’ve played internationally, participated in tournaments and pro comps, and faced off against other international teams over the past two years.

Their athleticism is their greatest strength and will undoubtedly shine on any stage they step onto. Amen, in particular, seems poised for success with the Houston Rockets, given his ability to fit into their fast-paced, athletic style of play.

Ausar, on the other hand, might face a more variable draft outcome. While he’s currently favored to go fifth, he could slide as low as 10th or 11th. The competition in his skill range is stiff, with players like Cam Whitmore, Taylor Hendricks, and Jaris Walker boasting similar skill sets.

Regardless of where the Thompson twins end up in the NBA Draft, they’ve proven they have the talent to make a significant impact. Tomorrow night, the NBA world will watch eagerly as these dynamic players take the next step in their promising careers.

