NBA Finals Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Player Prop Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA Finals are set to begin tonight between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and there are multiple player props to target with value.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Below, we’ll look into some player props that stand out for tonight’s Game 1.

Jamal Murray Over 3.5 Made Threes (+124)

Jamal Murray has been a vital cog of the Denver Nuggets offense through 15 playoff games. Each time the stakes have gotten higher, Murray has also continued to elevate his game, and we’re expecting no different in the NBA Finals. Murray has been a clutch shooter for the Nuggets and has been taking a high volume of threes on their way to winning the Western Conference. Murray’s prop for made threes in Game 1 is listed at 3.5, with the over priced at +124, while the under sits juiced at -158. The price for this feels undervalued. The Canadian sharpshooter has recorded four or more made threes in four of the last five Nuggets playoff games. We expect much of the focus tonight to go toward Nikola Jokic, meaning we like Murray to find space and make shots.

Nikola Jokic Over 9.5 Assists (-146)

We’re tying Jokic and Murray together tonight with their respective player props. The Heat will likely throw different looks at Joker, much like the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to do in Game 1. The matchup nightmare can be an elite distributor, though, and he’s recorded double-digit assist totals in seven of their last eight playoff games, hence the juiced price of -146. Still, that’s a number we can get behind and one we like tonight.

Jimmy Butler Over 5.5 Assists (-140)

As the Heat will largely focus on Jokic, the same can be said about the Nuggets regarding Jimmy Butler. As much as Butler gets credit for being a high-end scorer, he’s been solid at distributing the ball during this Cinderella run to the NBA Finals. To a lesser extent than Jokic, Butler does an excellent job of stuffing the stat sheet. If Miami hopes to keep this Game 1 close (Denver is listed at 9-point favorites), they’ll need a great effort from Butler and some of their top shooters. In Miami’s last ten postseason games, Butler has recorded 5.5 or more assists in seven of those games. As a result, we like backing Butler to record six or more assists tonight at -140.

