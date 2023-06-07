NBA Finals Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Best Bets by SportsGrid 23 minutes ago

The NBA Finals are shifting to Miami for Game 3 tonight, with the series between the Denver Nuggets and Heat all square at one. Denver Nuggets (-138) vs. Miami Heat (+118) Total: 214.5 (O-108, U-112)

After the Nuggets captured Game 1 at home by double-digits, Miami responded in Game 2 with an impressive three-point victory. Some didn’t expect this series to be very close with how strong the Nuggets had looked through the Western Conference side of the bracket. The Heat have at least made this a series headed back to Miami, and it would be silly to count them out after what they’ve already accomplished in these playoffs.

NBA Finals Game 3 Key Matchup

The Nuggets are set to enter Game 3 as slight road favorites on the moneyline and spread. Denver is listed at -138 on the moneyline and also being a 2.5-point favorite. Both games in Denver saw the Nuggets listed as at least eight-point favorites, but factoring in home court for Miami for Game 3 has at least lessened the load of Denver being a big favorite.

It’s not as though we don’t want to give credit to the Heat for their Game 2 performance, but there were a lot of unforced errors for the Nuggets on both sides of the basketball, and you have to wonder if it’s reasonable to expect that to transpire again tonight. Denver is very well coached by Mike Malone, and even if Erik Spoelstra gives the Heat an edge in that category, Malone is still an outstanding coach in his own right.

We should be expecting a much better version of this Denver team, and quite frankly, it’s hard to envision the Heat shooting just shy of 50% from beyond the arc again as they did on Sunday. Game 1 saw them shoot just above 40%, and it’s reasonable to look for Denver to make some adjustments and limit the Heat in that area.

Miami will come out with some confidence after the big fourth quarter that propelled them to victory. Denver played about as poorly as they could have, while the Heat played one of their stronger games yet still only won by three. In saying that, the Nuggets are far too talented not to have a response, and we like for them to find a way to take the series lead.

Best Bet: Nuggets moneyline (-138)

The Nuggets and Heat faced off twice during the regular season, which saw them combine to score 233 and 220 points. The first two games of the NBA Finals have seen 197 and 219 points scored. The total for Game 3 is 214.5, with the over priced at -108, while the under is sitting at -112. Miami will focus on their three-and-D mentality, while Denver should expect more from some of their shooters after a poor showing. With three of the four games this season between the Nuggets going over tonight’s total, we’re going to side with the prospects that the number goes over in Game 3.

Best Bet: Over 214.5 (-108)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.