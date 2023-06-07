NBA Finals Game 3: Nuggets-Heats Betting Preview, Picks and Props by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Tonight’s NBA Finals Game 3 in South Beach has us all waiting with bated breath as the Denver Nuggets enter the Miami Heat’s territory. Surprisingly, the Nuggets are favored less than the Boston Celtics were against the Heat in Miami, illustrating a shift in perspective, albeit a late one. The total is 214.5, and we’re anticipating a riveting match.Nuggets @ Heat Game Information

Location: Kaseya Arena | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Arena | Miami, Florida Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Betting on Miami leans towards the expectation of a close contest, similar to Game 2, where taking the points might make the difference. Those favoring the Nuggets hope Miami doesn’t have another exceptional fourth quarter because their Game 2 fourth had the highest efficiency in NBA history per possession.

NBA Finals Game 3 Key Matchup

So, let’s discuss what we’re expecting from Game 3. Can the Nuggets steal back the home-court advantage, or will the Heat hold their ground?

My money’s on the Nuggets claiming victory tonight. Post-game messages from coach Michael Malone didn’t go unnoticed. His dissatisfaction has probably ignited a fire in the team to rectify their previous mistakes, with a specific emphasis on the defensive end.

The Nuggets will need to display a more defensive-focused approach. I predict a highly motivated Nuggets team will translate into a solid win.

Spread: Nuggets -2.5 (-112) | Heat +2.5 (-108)

Nuggets -2.5 (-112) | Heat +2.5 (-108) Moneyline: Nuggets -144 | Heat +122

Nuggets -144 | Heat +122 Total: OVER 214.5 (-108) | UNDER 214.5 (-112)

This series was always expected to be a prolonged battle, potentially extending to six or seven games. Consequently, the teams will likely return to Denver with the series tied at two apiece. But before that, Denver should snatch this one.

Statistically, the Nuggets have shown a slight edge in scoring on the road this postseason, although they’ve also proven to be a bit more vulnerable when playing away. Regardless, I expect them to rack up the points in South Florida, possibly enjoying the respite from Denver’s altitude.

The letdown at the end of Game 2 will surely be on the Nuggets’ minds. So, you should anticipate a sharper focus and a more determined approach, making tonight’s game thrilling.

Jimmy Butler OVER 25.5 Points (+100) | 38.5 Pts+Reb+Ast (-122)

Nikola JokiÄ‡ OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-132) | 21.5 Reb+Ast (-130)

Gabe Vincent OVER 3.5 Assists (+104)

Kevin Love OVER 5.5 Points (-132)

SportsGrid’s Player Prop Model Rates Butler, Love, Vincent and Jokic