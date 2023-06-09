NBA Finals Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set to go down tonight, with the Miami Heat hosting the Denver Nuggets from the Kaseya Center.

Denver jumped out to a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday night with a convincing 109-94 victory. For most of this series, Denver has been the superior team, and it’s ultimately shown up on the scoreboard, where they’ve recorded both of their victories by double-digits. Miami has yet to find an answer for Nikola Jokic, a massive favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP.

Miami didn’t shoot as well in Game 3 as they did in Game 2 from beyond the arc, and that’s ultimately been a factor as to why they haven’t found consistency in this matchup. Miami is at its best when they’re moving the basketball and getting good looks, but they just haven’t been able to make a lot of those shots through three games.

With what Miami has gone through to get to this point in the postseason, it would be unwise to bet against them to make this a series. In saying that, the Nuggets are a different beast, and there’s a case to be made that they should have the Heat on the brink tonight. Denver is problematic, and Miami can’t match up well with them.

This should be viewed as a must-win game for Miami on their home court, but Denver played maybe their best game of the series on the road in Game 3, and we’re expecting a similar effort tonight. This team has too many weapons, and not everyone has even made an impact yet. We like the Nuggets to take a 3-1 stranglehold in the NBA Finals and cover the 3.5-point spread as favorites.

Best Bet: Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

The Nuggets and Heat faced off twice during the regular season, which saw them combine to score 233 and 220 points. The first three games of the NBA Finals have seen 197, 219, and 203 points scored. The total for Game 4 is 211, with both the over and under priced at -110. It’s interesting to note that the regular season contests have played out much differently than the playoffs, with lower-scoring matchups being the norm. With what we’ve seen in this series, it’s hard to project both teams to shoot the lights out. As a result, we like the value that the under 211 presents tonight at -110.

Best Bet: Under 211 (-110)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.