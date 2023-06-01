NBA Finals: Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 Player Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The 2023 NBA Finals get underway tonight as the Denver Nuggets (-9.0) host the Miami Heat (+9.0) in Game 1.

This will be Denver’s first Finals appearance in franchise history while the Heat are back on basketball’s biggest stage for the seventh time and second in the past four seasons.

Below, you will find my top Game 1 player prop options in what should be a fascinating series.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

DEN Michael Porter Jr. OVER 15.5 Points (-122)

Porter and the Nuggets will be well rested, having not played since May 22 following their Game 4 series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami has struggled all season defending small forwards, allowing 23.7 points per game to the position, third worst in the Association. The Heat also allow small forwards to average 3.1 made threes per contest, the hallmark of MPJ’s game. Standing 6’10, Porter has the benefit of what is a small Miami lineup, which should allow him to get shots off at will. Having topped tonight’s scoring prop in three of his past four outings against the Heat, I think Porter will do so again in Game 1.

MIA Caleb Martin OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+100)

Undrafted out of the University of Nevada, Martin enters tonight playing the best basketball of his career. The 27-year-old was instrumental in Miami’s series against Boston, averaging 19.3 points and finishing just a few votes shy of being named Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Martin was particularly effective from beyond the arc, shooting a blistering 49% while knocking down at least three triples in five of the series’ seven games. The over on Martin’s 2.5-made threes prop should be strongly considered if you want value.