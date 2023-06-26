NBA Free-Agent Class: Where do Kyrie, Harden and Draymond Land? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the NBA offseason starts heating up, some big names are being floated around for trades and player options. James Harden probably tops the list, with Kyrie Irving not far behind. In an interesting move, Khris Middleton has declined his player option with the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming an unrestricted free agent. Other prominent players include Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green. This has led to many fans wondering if the era of championships with Golden State is drawing to a close.

Kyrie Irving is reportedly seeking a hefty contract, so it will be interesting to see if he stays in Dallas or hits a sign-and-trade.

James Harden’s future in the NBA hinges on his priorities. If Harden seeks a championship, the optimal choice would be to return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a short-term deal. However, a split may be in the cards if the focus is on a lucrative contract.

On the other hand, Khris Middleton’s situation in Milwaukee is intriguing. In a league where luxury taxes can hinder long-term player acquisitions, the Bucks may have to make some tough decisions regarding Middleton’s future.

The player that everyone seems to be closely watching is Draymond Green. His potential return to Golden State could be facilitated by Jordan Poole’s trade and the ensuing long-term cap space. But, the Sacramento Kings could also be a potential suitor for Green, given their attempt to establish a new team culture under Coach Mike Brown.

A possible move to Sacramento for Draymond might have implications beyond the Kings. The subtraction of Green from Golden State’s roster could significantly alter the Western Conference’s power balance.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet could change teams, but the limited cap space for many teams might necessitate sign-and-trade deals. Lastly, Brook Lopez has a big decision to either return to Milwaukee for a potentially hefty contract or seek a mid-level exception with a contending team like Phoenix Suns, particularly if they decide to trade Deandre Ayton.

The NBA’s free agency period promises to be filled with high-stakes decisions, strategic moves, and potentially landscape-altering trades. The upcoming off-season will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats, eager to see the fates of their favorite players and teams.