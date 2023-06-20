NBA Regular Season MVP Odds: Jokic, Giannis Favored by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA is loaded with superstars, and there are multiple players that you can make a strong case for to win NBA regular season MVP in 2024.

1. Nikola Jokic +440

After winning back-to-back NBA MVPs in 2021 and 2022, there was a solid case to be made that Nikola Jokic could have three-peated. The Denver Nuggets big man is listed as the odds-on favorite to win the award for the third time in the last four seasons at +440.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game-changer for the Milwaukee Bucks, and he’s consistently made his presence felt in lifting the team to be an NBA title contender every year. Giannis has already won two MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, which has him with the second-shortest odds at +500.

3. Luka Doncic +650

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic remains one of the top scorers in the NBA, where he finished second in 2022-23 with 32.4 points per game. Doncic has yet to take home an MVP, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time with his +650 price.

4. Joel Embiid +700

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid not only led the league in points per game with 33.1 but also took home his first NBA MVP in 2022-23, ending Jokic’s streak. Embiid is priced at +700 to repeat.

5. Jayson Tatum +800

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has continued to hang around the conversation to win NBA MVP but has yet to etch his name on the hardware. Tatum is currently priced at +800.

6. (Tie) Kevin Durant +1400

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has won the NBA’s MVP award just once, and you’d have to go back to 2014 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant is listed at +1400 to take home the second MVP of his career.

6. (Tie) Stephen Curry +1400

Stephen Curry continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Golden State Warriors. He’s still a premier shooter in the NBA, which will continue to have him heavily in the conversation here at +1400, where he sits in a tie for the sixth-shortest odds.

8. Devin Booker +1700

Devin Booker played in just 53 games for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23, but he was able to average 27.8 points per game, which had him just on the outside of the top ten. Booker has yet to win an MVP but is listed at +1700 to do so next season.

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +2300

It was a coming-out party of sorts for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season. He put together some dominant numbers, which included averaging a career-best 31.4 points per game on 51% shooting. The Canadian product holds +2300 odds.

10. Anthony Davis +2900

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis had a strong 2022-23 campaign and helped lead the club back to the postseason, which included a run to the Western Conference Finals. Can he stay healthy enough to be in the conversation? Davis boasts +2900 odds.