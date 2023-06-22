New England Patriots NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 7.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New England Patriots have the lowest projected win total amongst the AFC East, but is it wise to count out Bill Belichick and company?

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

There are many question marks heading into the 2023 campaign for the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off an eight-win season and have recorded less than nine in two of the last three years. Is this the new norm for the Pats, or can they return to the postseason? The Patriots projected win total of 7.5 suggests that the oddsmakers aren’t exactly bullish on them to do so, especially when you factor in that the under has some juice attached to it at -122.

Let’s call a spade a spade here. The Patriots haven’t looked like their typical well-oiled machine since Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sure, Brady’s now retired, but New England is no longer in the category of Super Bowl contender, let alone contending for the AFC East. With the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and now the New York Jets better, the Pats will be hard-fought to finish outside the division’s basement.

Inside the AFC East, it appears that the Patriots’ three counterparts have all improved in the offseason, which doesn’t bode well for New England to pick up more wins. In 2022, they split games with the Dolphins, lost twice against Buffalo, and swept the New York Jets. In saying that, with the Jets acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, it won’t be a walk in the park for New England to handle their business against New York this time.

New England’s bread and butter will continue to be their defense, but there are justified question marks about whether or not Mac Jones can be the guy to lead them to an eight-win year. They were able to do that last season, but their competition got stiffer, and therefore we like for the Patriots to fall under the number of 7.5 in 2023.

Verdict: Under 7.5 wins (-122)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.