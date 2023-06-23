New Orleans Pelicans Add Shooter Jordan Hawkins With 14th Pick by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the 14th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected national champion Jordan Hawkins from the University of Connecticut. Known for his sharpshooting abilities, Hawkins fits the description of a player who can knock down shots with ease. Observing his performance in the Big East this year, it became evident that his game underwent a significant transformation when he started attacking the basket instead of settling for three-pointers and opted for one-dribble pull-ups. This adjustment propelled Hawkins to new heights.

When analyzing Hawkins’ style of play, one is reminded of players like Rip Hamilton, who excelled at maneuvering through screens, catching the ball, and shooting or pulling up with precision. Hawkins possesses similar qualities and is expected to seamlessly adapt to the Pelicans’ offensive system. While he may not possess the physique of a power player, his agility and skills make him an intriguing prospect who can swiftly contribute to the team’s success.

In terms of draft predictions, the prop for Hawkins’ draft position was set at 15.5. Hawkins beat the odds and found himself as a lottery selection, solidifying his position as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Pels’ decision to select the UConn product signifies their recognition of his potential and his suitability for their needs. While he may not be the most imposing figure on the court, his ability to knock down shots and contribute offensively will undoubtedly complement the team’s existing talent.

His selection as a sniper demonstrates the team’s commitment to fortifying their offensive firepower. With his talent and potential, Hawkins has the opportunity to make a significant impact in the NBA and become a valuable asset for the Pelicans in their pursuit of success.

