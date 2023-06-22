New Paths: The Careers of the Thompson Twins & Scoot Henderson

For years, the top picks in NBA Drafts have been dominated by collegiate and international prospects. Different paths have emerged for the most talented recruits in the country, and it will be on full display with 2023’s class.

We discuss the paths of Scoot Henderson and the Thompson twins as they await their NBA fate this week.

Henderson’s second season with G League Ignite was spectacular, filled with dazzling dunks, intricate dribble maneuvers, and crafty finishes in the lane. His average points per game rose from 14.0 in 2021-22 to 16.5 in 2022-23. However, the most remarkable progress was evident in his playmaking abilities, with his assists jumping from 3.7 to 6.5 per game between the two seasons, establishing him as one of the most skilled playmakers in the G League.

Thompson had an outstanding season with Overtime Elite, earning All-OTE First-Team honors alongside his twin brother Ausar. Across 15 games, he maintained an average of 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His efficiency on the court was also impressive, hitting 56.6 percent of his shots. He was instrumental in leading the City Reapers to victory in the second-ever Overtime Elite Finals, where they swept the YNG Dreamerz in a 3-0 series.

Thompson stood out as the superstar of Overtime Elite, clinching the league’s Player of the Year award in the previous season and bagging the Finals MVP title in two consecutive seasons. In the 2022-23 season, Ausar was an all-around performer for the City Reapers, averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, with a commendable shooting accuracy of 48 percent from the floor.

