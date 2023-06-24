New York Jets NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Jets are expected to be much more competitive in 2023, with Aaron Rodgers patrolling their quarterback position.

To say it’s been a while since the Jets have gotten to the double-digit win plateau would be an understatement. In 2015, New York went 10-6, but since then, their highest win total was seven in 2019 and 2022. Last season, the Jets didn’t have high expectations, but they showed a lot of promise for a young team. The quarterback position appears to have been solidified if Rodgers can play at the level he’s capable of, but there are rightful question marks about how long the 39-year-old can continue to compete at a high level. It’s unfair to suggest New York’s hopes of getting to double-digit wins revolve around Rodgers, but the quarterback play has been so lackluster for them over the years that it’s a fair statement to bring to the table.

The Jets defense improved last season, and we expect them to take another jump in 2023. Still, this is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills all boasting win totals of 9.5 or more. The New England Patriots are listed at 7.5 but have notoriously given the Jets trouble. None of these divisional games will be easy, making projecting these win totals even more difficult. Regarding their strength of schedule, the Jets have the seventh-hardest heading into 2023.

Can Rodgers and an improved defense get the Jets over the hump to the point of going over 9.5 wins? The odds suggest that’s a realistic possibility, with the over slightly juiced at -122. What’s funny here is that even if we call 2022 a down season for Rodgers, the quarterback play he gave Green Bay was much better than anything the Jets got. As a result, we like to side with New York to record ten or more victories in 2023.

Verdict: Over 9.5 wins (-122)

