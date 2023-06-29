New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 76°

The New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics are all set for an intriguing encounter, coming off of a perfect game delivered by Domingo German of the Yankees. For today’s match, Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound for the Yankees, and his recent performances indicate that he could potentially deliver another shutout against the Athletics.

For the Yankees, Schmidt has been a solid presence on the mound. Despite the mixed performances of players like Oswaldo Cabrera and Jose Trevino, the Yankees lineup remains a formidable force, likely to recover and bounce back at any point.

It’s important to note that the Athletics were held hitless in their previous game against the Yankees, which indeed was a perfect game. This performance is hard to rebound from, putting Oakland under immense pressure. But it’s worth noting that baseball is a game of unpredictability, and the A’s could respond to the challenge positively.

From the Yankees’ perspective, the expectation should be nothing less than a victory, especially considering the recent performances and the gulf in class between the two teams. However, with an afternoon game and a potential getaway situation, it may be more prudent to look toward an under 8.5.

While the Athletics will be looking to bounce back from their hitless performance, the Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound and their strong lineup, should be considered the better play.