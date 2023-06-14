NFL Rumors: Active Player Lost This Much From Gambling In 2022 Players probably shouldn't view betting as a get-rich-quick vehicle by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now

The NFL’s focus on sports betting has increased this year, and the league has attempted to make any effort to dissuade its players from partaking in the action.

Tom Brady reportedly was recruited by the NFL to record a video warning players to risk a suspension and potentially harming their careers.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended last season for breaking the NFL’s gambling policy, and multiple players, including Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams, also were suspended in April.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. reportedly is under investigation for “pervasive betting,” and the 25-year-old apologized on June 5 for being caught for his alleged betting.

The NFL is under control of its gambling policy, which does allow players to bet on sports outside of football. But the activity must be done outside of football-related activities and outside of the team facility. These rules were made clear to teams like the New England Patriots.

The league likely doesn’t want players betting on sports to be at the forefront, especially if those wagers come with significant losses.

A player lost $8 million through gambling in 2022, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

That chunk of change might not mean much for high-earners like Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but that would be a concerning amount for a mid-round rookie or another player that isn’t making a ton of guaranteed money.

That number likely would have people wondering if players have lost more through gambling.

Florio pointed out the NFL Players Association does not have input on the gambling policy, and it is strange how the league still allows players to bet.

But it does appear the NFL is hoping the negative impacts are what is present on players’ minds so that these stories don’t become more commonplace.