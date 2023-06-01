NHL Conn Smythe Odds & Analysis: Bobrovsky, Tkachuk, and Eichel Battle by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

As the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights heat up, another parallel NHL contest is gaining momentumâ€”the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Race for the Conn Smythe: Bobrovsky the Favorite

Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers’ goaltender, is currently the favorite at odds of 2-to-1. His performance in the playoffs has been pivotal in the Panthers’ journey thus far, making him a strong contender for the prestigious award.

Matthew Tkachuk (+360) is trailing behind Bobrovsky, closely followed by several players from the other side.

Golden Knights’ Potential Conn Smythe Winners

Jack Eichel (+400) leads the pack for Vegas. Eichel, who has been facing a scoring drought. He needs to improve his offensive game to cement his position in the Conn Smythe race. Given his consistent performance, Jonathan Marchessault (+650) has a shot at the trophy.

Mark Stone (+2000) made a spectacular comeback from injury and was instrumental in the Knights’ victory over Winnipeg in the first round. However, his performance has somewhat decelerated since then, paving the way for other contenders.

A surprise contender is Adin Hill (+1000), the Golden Knights goaltender. Though considered a long shot, his record this postseason is impressive, with a notable save percentage and stellar record. Despite being a backup goalie, Hill has stepped up in the absence of Laurent Brossoit and seized the opportunity with both hands. If Hill manages to outperform Bobrovsky and maintains his remarkable form, he could take control of the Conn Smythe conversation.

All in all, the race for the Conn Smythe is just as unpredictable and exciting as the Stanley Cup final itself. It will be fascinating to see who emerges as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

