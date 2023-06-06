NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Marchessault Juiced, Eichel Hanging Around by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights has put the NHL on notice, becoming the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 Conn Smythe trophy.

1. Jonathan Marchessault -105 (Before Game 1: +650)

If you’re looking for an offensively gifted winger, look no further than Jonathan Marchessault of the Golden Knights. Marchessault has seen a significant rise in the ranks after two games in the Stanley Cup Final, which has seen him record four points, including a dominant Game 2 performance with two goals and one assist. As a result, the former Panther is now the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe and has seen his odds rise from +650 to -105.

2. Adin Hill +430 (Before Game 1: +1000)

Adin Hill might have entered the year as a third-string goalie, but he’s performed above and beyond that when called upon for Vegas, especially in the playoffs. The Golden Knights netminder has compiled a 9-3 record, paired with a .937 save percentage, leading to him being well within the conversation and with the second-shortest odds. Hill has been bet down from +1000 to +430 heading into Game 3.

3. Jack Eichel +600 (Before Game 1: +400)

Jack Eichel is having a playoff coming-out party in 2023, which continued throughout the first two games in the Stanley Cup Final. Eichel took a scary hit in Game 2 that looked like it could make him miss some time, but he returned later in the game and has registered four assists throughout the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Still, the former Sabre has seen his odds of winning the Conn Smythe take a slight hit, dropping from +400 to +600.

4. William Karlsson +1200 (Before Game 1: +700)

William Karlsson has been a significant contributor for the Golden Knights, but that hasn’t been as evident over the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Karlsson has tallied just one assist throughout the first two games, and he’ll now be in tough to find a path to win the Conn Smythe. The Golden Knights forward has seen his odds plummet from +700 to +1200.

5. (Tie) Sergei Bobrovsky +1300 (Before Game 1: +200)

Sergei Bobrovsky was lights out before the Stanley Cup Final in the playoffs, but now he’s just getting lit up. Bobrovsky has allowed eight goals over two starts for the Panthers, and even though Florida wouldn’t be here without him, he’s still seen his odds drastically drop off, going from +200 to +1300.

5. (Tie) Matthew Tkachuk +1300 (Before Game 1: +360)

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk has significantly impacted the playoffs, but he just hasn’t been as impactful in the Stanley Cup Final. There have been some costly giveaways from Panthers forwards, and Tkachuk has been involved in some of those. With Florida down 2-0, the former Flame has seen his odds drop from +360 to +1300.

7. Mark Stone +1400 (Before Game 1: +2000)

Returning from injury for the postseason, Mark Stone has been impactful for the Vegas Golden Knights and played a big role in them being just two wins away from winning it all. Stone has tallied two points over two games in the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately resulting in his odds getting bet down from +2000 to +1400.

Player Team Odds Jonathan Marchessault Vegas Golden Knights -105 Adin Hill Vegas Golden Knights 430 Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights 600 William Karlsson Vegas Golden Knights 1200 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers 1300 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 1300 Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights 1400

