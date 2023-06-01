Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are a Handful for the Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Nikola Jokic has displayed extraordinary form, netting a staggering eight triple-doubles in 15 NBA playoff games this year – the most recorded in a single postseason in NBA history.

Alongside Joker, Jamal Murray was a force to reckon with in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 31 or more in the series’ first three games and maintained his momentum with a 25-point performance in Game 4.

How will the Miami Heat strategize against these two Denver superstars? They face a complex decision: do they focus on restraining Jokic, an almost impossible task, or do they let Joker play his game and concentrate on limiting Murray and the rest of the team?

Don’t forget, Miami didn’t stop the ‘Greek Freak’ or Jayson Tatum on their path through the East. Instead, they effectively curtailed the other players’ impact, which may be the game plan once again.

The critical factor will be Bam Adebayo and his crew. How they match up against Jokic will be intriguing, as it becomes a captivating chess match on the court.

