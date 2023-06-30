NL Central Odds Update: Brewers and Reds All Square by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NL Central has been messy in 2023, as the Milwaukee Brewers are favored to win the division.

We’ll dive into each team in the division ranked where FanDuel Sportsbook has them on the odds board.

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t play well in June, yet they still find themselves in a tie atop the NL Central. The month appears to be ending more positively, with Milwaukee having won six of their last ten and two straight. With Milwaukee and Cincinnati sitting deadlocked at the top of the NL Central, it’s anyone’s game as the end of June arrives. After a positive week, they’ve seen their odds of winning the NL Central rise slightly from +115 to +110.

The Reds went into the regular season projected to struggle. That hasn’t happened, and their young talent has reignited the club. Of the five teams in the NL Central, the Reds are playing the best baseball, winning seven of their last ten games. With a very encouraging June from the Reds, they’ve seen their odds of winning the NL Central continue getting bet down this week from +360 to +230. There are still some questions about this team, though, and there’s a lot of runway left to cover.

The Chicago Cubs played poorly for a large chunk of May but have found some consistency in June to get back in the NL Central race. A lot of the moment went positively for the Cubs, but it’s not ending on that note. The Cubs have lost four in a row, sit five games below .500, and are five games back of the top spot. Chicago has seen their odds to win the NL Central drop slightly over the last week from +350 to +380.

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the year as the favorites to win the NL Central. They looked anything but a contender through April and early May, struggling to pick up wins. June started sourly for the Redbirds, and the month is ending like that too. The Cardinals lost two-of-three to the Houston Astros and were humiliated 14-0 on Thursday. St. Louis is 9.5 games back of the division front-runners and has seen their odds to win the division nearly double from +470 to +850.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a shockingly good start, leading the NL Central for a significant portion of the first two months. They’ve since returned to earth and are playing more like the team we expected. Pittsburgh has won three in a row but are just 4-6 over their last ten games. The Pirates occupy the third spot in the NL Central and trail the division lead by 4.5 games. Pittsburgh has seen their odds continue to plummet over the last week, dropping from +1900 to +2700.

NL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team NL Central Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Milwaukee Brewers 110 2200 5500 Cincinnati Reds 230 3500 7500 Chicago Cubs 380 3500 10000 St. Louis Cardinals 850 4500 7500 Pittsburgh Pirates 2700 25000 50000

