NL Central Odds Update: Brewers Still Favored, Cubs Bet Down

The NL Central has been messy in 2023, but the Milwaukee Brewers are leading the way with the best odds.

We’ll dive into each team in the division ranked where FanDuel Sportsbook has them on the odds board.

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t playing well in June and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central. Despite losing six straight games and winning just three of their last ten, the Brewers only trail the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates by a half-game. The Brewers are still juiced as the favorite, but the number has dropped over the last week from -155 to -105.

There was a large chunk of May where the Chicago Cubs played poorly, but they have found some consistency in June. The Cubs have won three straight games, and despite sitting in fourth in the NL Central, they occupy the second-shortest odds to win the division. Over the last week, the Cubs have seen their odds of winning the NL Central nearly cut in half, jumping from +700 to +370.

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the year as the favorite to win the NL Central. They looked anything but a contender through April and early May, struggling to pick up wins. June has seen April’s struggles look smaller and smaller, factoring in that the Cardinals are amid a brutal stretch of play through the first half of the month. The Red Birds have lost five straight games and have won just two of their last ten overall. With their continued poor play, the Cardinals have seen their odds drop from +400 to +480.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a shockingly good start and led the NL Central for a large portion of the first two months. They’ve since returned to earth and are hovering around the .500 mark at 34-33, but they lead the NL Central. Even though the Pirates find themselves atop the division, the oddsmakers aren’t giving them a ton of respect, giving them the second-longest odds. Still, the Pirates have seen their NL Central odds rise from +650 to +600.

The Reds went into the regular season projected to struggle. That hasn’t happened, and their young talent has reignited the club. Of the five teams in the NL Central, the Reds are playing the most consistently, winning five straight games and eight of their last ten. With their recent surge and sitting only one game back in the division, the Reds have seen their odds bet down from +1800 to +1100.

Team NL Central Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Milwaukee Brewers -105 1800 4500 Chicago Cubs 370 4500 11000 St. Louis Cardinals 480 3000 6500 Pittsburgh Pirates 600 7500 15000 Cincinnati Reds 1100 13000 25000

