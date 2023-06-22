NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gallen on Top, Kershaw & Webb Rise by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

MLB‘s Senior Circuit is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL and has continued to be the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young as the end of June looms. The right-hander is coming off another dominant start against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run. Gallen started 16 games for the D-Backs in 2023, posting a 9-2 record, paired with a 2.84 ERA and 104 strikeouts. The 27-year-old has seen his odds rise from +210 to +190 over the last week.

Last Start: June 21 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7IP, 3H, 1ER, 4SO)

Next Start: June 27 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer has gotten off to another solid start, posting a dominant 9-4 record with a 2.72 ERA and 103 strikeouts. In June, LA’s ace allowed just four earned runs over four starts, which has been a big reason why he’s continued to climb up the odds board. Kershaw boasts the second-shortest odds after getting bet down from +550 to +450.

Last Start: June 20 @ Los Angeles Angels (7IP, 5H, 0ER, 5SO)

Next Start: June 27 @ Colorado Rockies

Logan Webb is your guy if you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons. The San Francisco Giants right-hander has brought electricity to the top of the club’s rotation, posting a 6-6 record, paired with a 3.11 ERA and 96 punchouts. Webb has had ups and downs in June after a dominant May, but he’s still seen his odds jump from +950 to +750 over the last week.

Last Start: June 18 @ Los Angeles Dodgers (7IP, 8H, 2ER, 5SO)

Next Start: June 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies are known for having a high-end top of the rotation led by right-hander Zack Wheeler. His elite fastball and breaking ball combination put him in a category amongst the game’s best starting pitchers. Wheeler has compiled a 6-4 record, a 3.48 ERA, and 98 strikeouts. After a scoreless appearance against the lowly Oakland Athletics, Wheeler has seen his odds bet down from +750 to +700.

Last Start: June 18 @ Oakland Athletics (6IP, 6H, 0ER, 4SO)

Next Start: June 25 vs. New York Mets

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. Before his most recent start, the Braves flame thrower had been having a rough go on the mound, but he appeared to turn a corner against the Philadelphia Phillies. Even though Strider looked much better against the Phillies, he still saw his odds to win the NL Cy Young drop from +750 to +1200.

Last Start: June 20 @ Philadelphia Phillies (6IP, 8H, 1ER, 9SO)

Next Start: June 26 vs. Minnesota Twins

