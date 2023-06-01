NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Strider, Gallen Remain Neck and Neck by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five hurlers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. The Braves ace continues to baffle hitters at the plate, compiling a 5-2 record with a 2.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts. Strider’s dominance has been well documented, seeing his odds to win the NL Cy Young bet down from +240 to +210 and residing as the odds-on favorite.

Last Start: May 28 vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6IP, 2H, 2ER, 9SO)

Next Start: June 3 @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL. After a poor start, he has found his rhythm and is back in the Cy Young race. Gallen has a 7-2 record with a 2.72 ERA and 82 punchouts. The Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander is coming off another positive showing against the Colorado Rockies, allowing no earned runs over six innings and striking out seven. Gallen has seen his odds rise slightly after his solid outing, going from +260 to +250.

Last Start: May 30 vs. Colorado Rockies (6IP, 5H, 0ER, 7SO)

Next Start: June 4 vs. Atlanta Braves

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Famer has gotten off to another solid start, posting a 6-4 record with a 3.32 ERA and 75 strikeouts. Kershaw had trouble against the Tampa Bay Rays back on May 27, but that’s not a surprise, even for a Cy Young contender, when you consider how good the Rays’ offense has been. Kershaw’s odds of winning the NL Cy Young have dipped from +1200 to +1300 to remain the third-shortest.

Last Start: May 27 @ Tampa Bay Rays (5IP, 6H, 4ER, 6SO)

Next Start: June 2 vs. New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller dominated through May and has emerged as one of the top starters in the National League. He has a 7-1 record with a 3.25 ERA and 93 strikeouts. Keller has found more swing-and-miss stuff this season, a significant reason why he’s been so dominant. Still, allowing ten hits against the San Francisco Giants his last time out didn’t do him any favors, moving his odds from +1200 to +1500.

Last Start: May 31 @ San Francisco Giants (6IP, 10H, 4ER, 8SO)

Next Start: June 6 vs. Oakland Athletics

It’s been an impressive start for Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. He was solid for most of May, bringing consistency to the top of their rotation. Wheeler’s most recent start was his best of the year, shutting down the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves over eight innings. He allowed no earned runs and struck out 12. As a result, Wheeler finds himself back inside the top five odds to win the NL Cy Young at +1700.

Last Start: May 27 @ Atlanta Braves (8IP, 3H, 0ER, 12SO)

Next Start: June 2 @ Washington Nationals

Top 5 NL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.