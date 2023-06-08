NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Strider Retains Lead Over Gallen by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.1. Spencer Strider +210 (Last week: +210)

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. The Braves ace continues to baffle hitters at the plate, compiling a 6-2 record in addition to a 2.97 ERA and 113 strikeouts. Strider brings an electric element to the mound every fifth day, giving him a leg up on the competition, precisely how the oddsmakers see it now. With another dynamic showing for Strider against the Arizona Diamondbacks under his belt, the righty has continued to own +210 odds to win the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: June 3 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6IP, 3H, 2ER, 7SO)

Next Start: June 8 vs. New York Mets

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL. After a poor start, he has found his rhythm and is back in the Cy Young race. Gallen has been a sensational arm for the Arizona Diamondbacks, putting together a 7-2 record, paired with a 2.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts. Gallen was hit around against the Atlanta Braves on June 4, but he limited the damage, leading to him maintaining his +250 odds of capturing the National League Cy Young.

Last Start: June 4 vs. Atlanta Braves (6IP, 9H, 2ER, 6SO)

Next Start: June 10 @ Detroit Tigers

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Famer has gotten off to another solid start, posting a 7-4 record, a 3.25 ERA, and 84 punchouts. Kershaw had one of his more impressive performances against the New York Yankees when he last took the hill, pitching seven strong innings while giving up just two runs and striking out nine. With the stellar performance, Kershaw has seen his odds to win the NL Cy Young bet down from +1300 to +1200.

Last Start: June 2 vs. New York Yankees (7IP, 4H, 2ER, 9SO)

Next Start: June 8 @ Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller dominated through May and has emerged as one of the top starters in the National League. He posted a strong 7-2 record, with a 3.60 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Even though Keller had a lackluster outing his last time against the lowly Oakland Athletics, he’s still a strikeout machine and is right in the conversation despite seeing his odds drop from +1500 to +1600.

Last Start: June 6 vs. Oakland Athletics (5 1/3 IP, 8H, 5ER, 1SO)

Next Start: June 11 vs. New York Mets

If you’re looking for one of the more consistent starters in the National League over the last two seasons, Logan Webb makes a solid case for being one of the top guys. The San Francisco Giants right-hander brings a great pitch selection to the table, and he’s shown he can be dominant sometimes. Webb has posted a 4-6 record, paired with a 3.09 ERA and 85 strikeouts, boasting +1800 odds to win the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: June 7 @ Colorado Rockies (5 1/3IP, 8H, 4ER, 3SO)

Next Start: June 12 @ St. Louis Cardinals

