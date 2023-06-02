NL East Odds Update: Braves Juiced, Mets, Marlins Not Far Off by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NL East was expected to be a three-horse race, but the Atlanta Braves have parlayed a hot start into a significant lead.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Atlanta Braves are considered one of the favorites to win the 2023 World Series, but they’ve had some problems stringing together wins of late. The Braves are 4-6 over their last ten games, but they remain the only team in the NL East with a positive run differential at +58. That number also has them with the best run differential in the National League. The Braves still have a majorly juiced price tag to win the NL East at -550, but it has fallen off from the -700 it was at one week ago.

The New York Mets and Braves were expected to duke it out for the NL East crown. Although that didn’t hold true for a lot of May, with June beginning, the Mets find themselves just 3.5 games behind Atlanta for the top spot. With all things considered and some of the struggles the Mets have gone through early, they’ll certainly take that. New York has won three in a row and are 6-4 over their last ten games, which has resulted in their odds of winning the division getting bet down from +750 to +700.

After making it to the World Series last season, expectations were high for the Philadelphia Phillies entering 2023. Things haven’t gone according to plan, and it’s largely been a struggle for the Phillies. Injuries have certainly played a role in that, especially regarding their batters. It’s interesting to note that even though the Phillies are amid a 3-7 stretch and have lost four in a row, they’ve seen their odds rise to win the NL East from +1400 to +1200.

Knowing exactly what to expect from the Miami Marlins in 2023 was difficult. They’ve surprised many people and sit in one of the National League’s three wild card positions. In addition, the Marlins find themselves with a 29-28 record while also sitting 4.5 games behind the division-leading Braves. Miami has posted just a 5-5 record over their last ten games, but they’ve found themselves with their odds rising from +9500 to +4500 to win the NL East.

The Washington Nationals have continued to sit eight games below .500 over the last week. After winning the World Series in 2019, it’s been difficult for the Nationals to remain competitive, and thus they’ve entered a rebuild. The pieces are starting to be accumulated on that front, but the Nats are still a few years away from at least being competitive in the NL East.

Odds for all five NL East teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.