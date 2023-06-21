NL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Carroll Giving Acuna Jr. Run for Money by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP.

Coming back from an injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. only managed to play 119 games in 2022. The Braves elite slugger is back to his pre-injury form and is now the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP.

Even though there have been some other players in the mix, Acuna Jr. hasn’t let them get close enough that his throne is in real jeopardy. Atlanta’s superstar has seen his OPS rise slightly over the last week to .961, in addition to owning a very valuable 3.6 WAR. Acuna Jr. has also been tearing it up in the stolen bases category, leading the league with 31. With Acuna Jr’s. dynamite numbers, he’s once again seen his odds to win NL MVP bet down from -105 to -130.

Multiple rookies in the National League are making impacts with their respective teams, but none are coming close to what Corbin Carroll is doing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The youngster is putting up great numbers in his rookie campaign and is a sizable favorite to take down the award.

The D-Backs have emerged as a legitimate contender in the National League, and a big reason for that has revolved around Carroll’s performance. Carroll has proven the hype true with the numbers he’s managed through 71 games, which include a 3.7 WAR, 16 home runs, and a .975 OPS.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman remains near the top of the odds board. The talented Canadian has notoriously been a big part of previous MVP races and is again a serious contender.

Many Los Angeles Dodgers batters are struggling, and Freddie Freeman is no different. There’s still a lot to like about the numbers he’s manufactured this year, but he’s seen his OPS fall from .989 to .956 over the last seven days. Freeman has still posted a strong 3.1 WAR, but his odds of winning NL MVP have dropped from +400 to +700.

There’s much to like about perennial MVP candidate Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s the type of five-tool player necessary to win, and he’s continued to have another strong campaign to be in the hunt.

It hasn’t been a good stretch for either the Dodgers or Betts of late. Betts has seen his OPS drop from .899 to .866 over the last week and has been struggling at the dish. With his recent lackluster play, Betts has seen his odds of winning NL MVP nearly triple from +850 to +2500.

If you’re looking for a player that was dealt in the offseason and has made an immediate impact on his new team, enter Luis Arraez with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have been looking for offense, and Arraez has given them just that at the top of the order.

After being impactful with the Minnesota Twins and winning the American League batting title, Arraez is up to the same shenanigans with the Marlins. The Miami slugger leads the league by a sizable margin with a .398 batting average, with his closest competitor at .327. Arraez remains an essential addition to this Miami roster and remains at +2500 to win NL MVP.

