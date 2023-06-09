NL West Odds Update: Dodgers Favored, D-Backs Continue Rise by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the toast of MLB as the favorites to win the World Series and lead the NL West but don’t rule out the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are your team if you’re looking for consistency. It wasn’t a picture-perfect opening month for LA, but they bounced back in May and put together a nice run. They haven’t brought the same level of June consistency with a 4-6 record over their last ten games. Even with the Dodgers trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West and playing less than stellar baseball, they still are listed as large favorites to come out on top at -430.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the NL West. Young players are already paying dividends, including NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll. Entering action on June 9, the D-Backs lead the Dodgers by 1.5 games atop the NL West. With Arizona sitting 12 games above .500 and looking like the real deal, they’ve continued to see their odds bet down to win the NL West this week from +950 to +550. Arizona has done enough to this point where they should be looked at as a real contender.

The San Diego Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 29-33 record. For the first time this season, the Padres have fallen to now boasting the third-shortest odds to win the NL West. Arizona has jumped them, and rightfully so, factoring in that they sit eight games ahead of them. San Diego has a ton of talent on their roster, but they just haven’t been able to manufacture wins at a consistent rate. As a result, they’ve seen their odds of winning the division drop from +850 to +1200.

The San Francisco Giants are still getting respect from oddsmakers. They’re two years removed from capturing the NL West title, but imagining a similar run isn’t easy. San Fran has won three in a row heading into their weekend series, which has them only a half-game back of a wild card spot in the National League. Still, it’s getting hard to see a path for the Giants to win the NL West, even if they only sit five games back today. Their odds have dropped from +2000 to +2200 over the last week.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies, and they’ve held true to expectations. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that transpiring with their current ownership and overall lackluster talent. It’s June 9, and Colorado already finds itself 12.5 games behind first-place Arizona. There’s really nothing to look at here at +25000 to win the NL West.

