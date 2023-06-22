NL West Odds Update: Giants, D-Backs Gain Ground on Dodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series and the NL West but don’t rule out the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Francisco Giants.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the odds-on favorite with a juiced price tag to win the NL West, even if they reside in third place. The Dodgers sit at 41-33, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by 3.5 games. LA entered the year closely connected with the San Diego Padres as favorites to win the division. Only the Dodgers have delivered results, and there’s even a case to be made that they’ve underachieved, considering their status as potential World Series favorites. The Dodgers are 5-5 over their last ten games, moving their odds of winning the NL West from -430 to -210.

The Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the NL West. Young players, including NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll, are paying dividends. Entering action on June 22, the Diamondbacks boast a 45-30 record atop the NL West. Arizona has hit a mediocre stretch, winning five of their last ten but saw their odds of winning the division change from +550 to +430.

The San Francisco Giants are getting a little more respect from the oddsmakers. With a win over the San Diego Padres on June 21, the Giants’ win streak hit double digits at ten straight. With their recent surge, the Giants occupy a wild card spot in the National League, overtaking the Dodgers for the second spot in the NL West. The Giants sit 2.5 games back of Arizona, with their odds of winning the division rising from +2200 to +480.

The Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 35-39 record. The team has talent, but with the results, the Padres’ odds of winning the division dropped from +1200 to +1500. San Diego is 9.5-games back of the first-place Diamondbacks.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies, and they’ve come through on those expectations. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that happening anytime soon with their current ownership and lack of talent. On June 22, the Rockies sit 17 games back of the NL West division lead and hold +25000 odds to come out on top.

Odds for all five NL East teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.