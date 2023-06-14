O Canada: 9 Canadians Who Have Won an NBA Championship by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets point guard and Kitchener, Ontario, native Jamal Murray added to his country’s growing list of basketball accomplishments, becoming the ninth Canadian to win an NBA Championship following Monday’s Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat.

Who are the other players hailing from The Great White North to also taste NBA glory? Let’s find out!

Canadians to Win an NBA Championship

Player Championships Jamal Murray 2023 (DEN) Andrew Wiggins 2022 (GSW) Chris Boucher 2018 (GSW), 2019 (TOR) Tristan Thompson 2016 (CLE) Cory Joseph 2014 (SAN) Joel Anthony 2012, 2013 (MIA) Rick Fox 2000, 2001, 2002 (LAL) Bill Wennington 1996, 1997, 1998 (CHI) Mike Smrek 1987, 1988 (LAL)

Murray and Wiggins headline the short list of Canadians to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, winning back-to-back years while playing crucial roles for their respective clubs. After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL, Murray showed he belongs among the league’s elite point guards, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds during Denver’s playoff run.

A former No. 1 overall pick of the Timberwolves, Wiggins played five-plus seasons for Minnesota before being dealt to the Warriors in March 2021. The 28-year-old has thrived under head coach Steve Kerr, earning his first All-Star selection in 2022 and developing into one of the game’s better two-way players. Wiggins was a difference maker in Golden State’s NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics, averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while playing stifling defense on Boston All-Star Jayson Tatum.

Before Murray and Wiggins, Thompson made the most significant impact among Canadian players. He posted averages of 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds as the Cavaliers downed the Warriors in seven games, becoming the first team in history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

Some of the league’s all-time great dynasties have had Canadian blood. Although he played a minimal role, Mike Smrek became the first Canuck to win an NBA Championship, winning back-to-back in 1987 and 1988 while a member of the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Bill Wennington won three straight titles as part of Michael Jordan’s Bulls, as did Rick Fox during the Shaq and Kobe era in Los Angeles. Finally, Joel Anthony captured back-to-back titles with Miami’s big three of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.