Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Athletics @ Brewers – First Pitch: 4:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 77°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Athletics
|+1.5
|-126
|O 9
|-118
|+162
|Open
|-123
|9
|-116
|+156
|Current
|Brewers
|-1.5
|+105
|U 9
|-102
|-190
|Open
|+102
|9
|-103
|-183
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Athletics
Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn: 0-0, 6.00 ERA, 9.00 K/9
|1.
|CF
|Esteury Ruiz
|.263, 1 HR, 26 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Ryan Noda
|.249, 7 HR, 23 RBI
|3.
|DH
|Brent Rooker
|.263, 12 HR, 36 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Seth Brown
|.193, 3 HR, 10 RBI
|5.
|C
|Shea Langeliers
|.219, 8 HR, 26 RBI
|6.
|LF
|JJ Bleday
|.216, 3 HR, 4 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Tony Kemp
|.149, 1 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|3B
|Jace Peterson
|.221, 5 HR, 20 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Kevin Smith
|.186, 3 HR, 7 RBI
Brewers
Starting Pitcher: Julio Teheran: 1-2, 1.56 ERA, 5.19 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Christian Yelich
|.254, 7 HR, 25 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Owen Miller
|.314, 4 HR, 18 RBI
|3.
|SS
|Willy Adames
|.207, 10 HR, 28 RBI
|4.
|C
|William Contreras
|.240, 7 HR, 19 RBI
|5.
|1B
|Rowdy Tellez
|.227, 12 HR, 28 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Brian Anderson
|.231, 8 HR, 32 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Blake Perkins
|.160, 1 HR, 6 RBI
|8.
|DH
|Jon Singleton
|.158, 0 HR, 2 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Joey Wiemer
|.228, 8 HR, 23 RBI
Betting Insights:
Athletics
- The over hit in 4 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games on the road in 2023
Brewers
- The over hit in 3 of the Milwaukee Brewers last 5 games at home in 2023