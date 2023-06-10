Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

5 hours ago

MLB  – Athletics @ Brewers – First Pitch: 4:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 77°
 
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Athletics +1.5  -126  O 9  -118  +162  Open
-123  -116  +156  Current
 Brewers -1.5   +105  U 9  -102  -190  Open
 +102   -103  -183  Current

Projected Lineups:

Athletics

Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn: 0-0, 6.00 ERA, 9.00 K/9

1. CF  Esteury Ruiz   .263, 1 HR, 26 RBI
2. 1B  Ryan Noda   .249, 7 HR, 23 RBI
3. DH  Brent Rooker   .263, 12 HR, 36 RBI
4. RF  Seth Brown   .193, 3 HR, 10 RBI
5. C  Shea Langeliers   .219, 8 HR, 26 RBI
6. LF  JJ Bleday   .216, 3 HR, 4 RBI
7. 2B  Tony Kemp   .149, 1 HR, 11 RBI
8. 3B  Jace Peterson   .221, 5 HR, 20 RBI
9. SS  Kevin Smith   .186, 3 HR, 7 RBI

Brewers

Starting Pitcher: Julio Teheran: 1-2, 1.56 ERA, 5.19 K/9

1. LF  Christian Yelich   .254, 7 HR, 25 RBI
2. 2B  Owen Miller   .314, 4 HR, 18 RBI
3. SS  Willy Adames   .207, 10 HR, 28 RBI
4. C  William Contreras   .240, 7 HR, 19 RBI
5. 1B  Rowdy Tellez   .227, 12 HR, 28 RBI
6. 3B  Brian Anderson   .231, 8 HR, 32 RBI
7. RF  Blake Perkins   .160, 1 HR, 6 RBI
8. DH  Jon Singleton   .158, 0 HR, 2 RBI
9. CF  Joey Wiemer   .228, 8 HR, 23 RBI
Betting Insights:

Athletics

  • The over hit in 4 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games on the road in 2023

Brewers

  • The over hit in 3 of the Milwaukee Brewers last 5 games at home in 2023
