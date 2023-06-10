Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 77°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Athletics +1.5 -126 O 9 -118 +162 Open -123 9 -116 +156 Current Brewers -1.5 +105 U 9 -102 -190 Open +102 9 -103 -183 Current

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks Projected Lineups: Athletics Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn: 0-0, 6.00 ERA, 9.00 K/9 1. CF Esteury Ruiz .263, 1 HR, 26 RBI 2. 1B Ryan Noda .249, 7 HR, 23 RBI 3. DH Brent Rooker .263, 12 HR, 36 RBI 4. RF Seth Brown .193, 3 HR, 10 RBI 5. C Shea Langeliers .219, 8 HR, 26 RBI 6. LF JJ Bleday .216, 3 HR, 4 RBI 7. 2B Tony Kemp .149, 1 HR, 11 RBI 8. 3B Jace Peterson .221, 5 HR, 20 RBI 9. SS Kevin Smith .186, 3 HR, 7 RBI Brewers Starting Pitcher: Julio Teheran: 1-2, 1.56 ERA, 5.19 K/9 1. LF Christian Yelich .254, 7 HR, 25 RBI 2. 2B Owen Miller .314, 4 HR, 18 RBI 3. SS Willy Adames .207, 10 HR, 28 RBI 4. C William Contreras .240, 7 HR, 19 RBI 5. 1B Rowdy Tellez .227, 12 HR, 28 RBI 6. 3B Brian Anderson .231, 8 HR, 32 RBI 7. RF Blake Perkins .160, 1 HR, 6 RBI 8. DH Jon Singleton .158, 0 HR, 2 RBI 9. CF Joey Wiemer .228, 8 HR, 23 RBI

Betting Insights:

Athletics

The over hit in 4 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games on the road in 2023

Brewers

The over hit in 3 of the Milwaukee Brewers last 5 games at home in 2023

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience withand our daily