OKC Selects Dereck Lively II 12th Overall, Before He's Traded to Dallas by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dallas Mavericks traded back two spots in the NBA draft and selected Dereck Lively, a highly touted big man from Duke University. At just 12 years old, Lively has already shown immense potential as a defensive presence on the court. His athleticism, shot-blocking ability, and defensive versatility make him a valuable asset for the Mavericks, who were in desperate need of frontcourt help.

Lively stands out among the bigs in his draft class. Many experts believe he possesses the potential to become an elite shot blocker and a dominant force around the rim. Although his offensive skills are still developing, he has the athleticism and potential to become a threat in the paint.

Comparisons have been drawn between Lively and Mitchell Robinson, who made a name for himself as a shot-blocking specialist coming out of high school. Lively’s ability to grab rebounds, protect the rim, and finish strong at the basket aligns well with what the Mavericks require to complement their talented backcourt led by Luka DonÄiÄ‡ and Kyrie Irving.

The odds leading up to the draft favored Lively being selected as the 10th overall pick.

As a 19-year-old, Lively faces the challenge of anchoring a defense at such a young age. However, the Mavericks believe in his potential and have been impressed with his performance in workouts. As the former number one overall high school recruit, Lively brings a level of promise and excitement to the team.

For the Mavericks, defense is a top priority, and Lively’s arrival is a step toward strengthening their defensive capabilities. While it may be a daunting task to rely on a young player to carry such responsibility, the Mavericks’ confidence in Lively’s defensive prowess suggests they see him as a significant part of their future plans.

