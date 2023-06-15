One Red Sox-Related Betting Strategy To Consider Moving Forward There's still plenty of season left by Gio Rivera 22 minutes ago

The Boston Red Sox haven’t gone smooth sailing over the course of their first half of the 2023 season, however, that doesn’t eliminate them as a potential wager-friendly team to think about.

While it hasn’t been reflected in Boston’s spot in the American League East standings, there’s one ongoing trend that’s remained in favor of the Red Sox, specifically when playing at Fenway Park.

Speaking alongside NESN betting analyst Sammy Panayotovich on the “Chicken Dinner” podcast, MLB Network’s Ariel Epstein further explained that trend that remains in place for the Red Sox moving forward, opening up a potentially profitable and optimistic area to keep in mind amid the team’s 34-35 (and counting) campaign thus far.

“Betting the Red Sox? Team totals overs at home,” Epstein told Panayotovich. “They’re 22-11 this season to be over when playing at home to their team total. That means that you’re up just under 10 units betting that every home game. The only team better and more profitable is the best team in baseball the Tampa Bay Rays. That’s the category to zone in on for Boston.”

Again, at home.

There’s a pretty major discrepancy between Boston’s team totals at Fenway Park and in other ballparks across Major League Baseball, which is crucial when taking this advice under consideration. During their last road trip — which began against the Cleveland Guardians and ended against the New York Yankees — the Red Sox averaged 2.8 runs per contest, recording 17 total through the six-game stretch.

Here’s how Boston’s panned out at home as opposed to on the road this season, according to EV Analytics:

— Red Sox TT Over is (24-12, +10.9 units) at Fenway Park

— Red Sox TT Over is (15-18, -6.5 units) on the road

“Do it against other mediocre pitchers that we’ve seen,” Epstein explained. “… When you see them up against someone who’s maybe a three, four, five pitcher in the rotation, go grab those team total overs, especially when teams have bad bullpens in Fenway.”

