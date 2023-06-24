Orlando Magic Remain Committed to Size and Length in NBA Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Orlando Magic‘s first two picks of the NBA Draft have certainly caught the basketball world’s attention. The selection of Anthony Black wasn’t a surprise to many, given his pre-draft odds lining up. The buzz around the league suggested that Orlando was deeply interested in the 6’7″ point guard, and they followed through on those rumors by selecting him. The need for a team to leapfrog the Magic to secure Black was well known, demonstrating his perceived value and the Magic’s dedication to recruiting him.

Following this, the Magic made an intriguing pick at number 11, securing Jett Howard. Howard, like Black, fits the mold of what seems to be the team’s new archetype. Standing at 6’8″, Howard could potentially play as a two-guard, bringing substantial height to the lineup, further bolstering Orlando’s new strategy.

This ‘bigger for their position’ trend is also evident in the Magic’s choice of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Banchero, in particular, is huge. Despite being officially listed as 6’10”, he consistently appears much taller when standing next to other players, sparking a debate over his height.

Indeed, the Orlando Magic’s approach to the draft suggests a clear shift in the team’s strategy. They appear to favor players with height and size advantages for their respective positions. This change is evident in their selection of Howard, who, despite having a less-than-stellar season at Michigan, was chosen due to his potential.

These two selections speak volumes about the direction the Magic intends to take. They’re aiming for size and length at all positions, potentially imposing a new style of play. With Black, Howard, Wagner, and Banchero, they have players who are not only bigger than average for their roles but also versatile and skilled.

It’s a calculated gamble for the Magic, and only time will tell if it pays off. However, given the potential and raw talent of these new additions, the team has certainly given fans plenty to be optimistic about as they prepare for the upcoming NBA season. It’s clear they are looking to utilize their newfound size to compete more effectively in the challenging Eastern Conference.