Orlando Magic Surprise With Selection of Jett Howard 11th Overall by SportsGrid

In a surprise twist during the 2023 NBA draft, the Orlando Magic selected Michigan’s Jett Howard as the 11th overall pick. This unexpected move caught many off guard, as Howard was not widely anticipated to be taken so high in the draft.

Prior to the draft, Howard had been projected to be a top-20 selection but not a lottery pick. However, the Magic made a bold statement by drafting him ahead of other highly-rated prospects. The team had already chosen another guard, Anthony Black, at the sixth overall spot, indicating a clear focus on bolstering their backcourt.

Critics argue that this decision by the Magic is a reach. Some analysts had ranked Howard lower on their big boards, with concerns about his overall potential compared to other guards in the draft.

Comparisons were drawn between Howard and Doug McDermott, with skepticism about whether the Magic’s move to secure him was justified. Many believed that there were other players with higher upside and greater potential on the board. Furthermore, questions were raised about the message this draft pick sent to the Magic’s existing backcourt players, such as Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz.

The Magic’s apparent strategy became evident as the draft unfolded, with the team building a roster of sizable guards. Howard, standing at 6’8″, and Anthony Black at 6’7″, join a lineup that includes Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, both of whom are also known for their significant size and length. This suggests a unique team design, with an emphasis on height and versatility in the backcourt.

While skeptics may question the Magic’s decision to select Jet Howard at such a high position, it is clear that the organization has a specific vision for the team’s future. By assembling a lineup of taller guards, the Magic are aiming to create a distinctive and formidable team that can compete in the NBA.

