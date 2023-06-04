Padres' Rougned Odor Misses Second Straight Game vs. Cubs by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The optics of the Rougned Odor injury aren’t great. Two days after leaving early with a groin injury, the San Diego Padres second baseman remains out for the series final against the Chicago Cubs.

Although the Padres have yet to send Odor to the injured list, the 29-year-old may require a few games before being cleared to return to the lineup.

Odor injured his groin as he was rounding first late in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs. He limped to second before being relieved by Ha-Seong Kim and has yet to re-appear for the Padres.

Jake Cronenworth started at second on Saturday and is covering for Odor again in the Sunday’s matinee.

The Padres are looking to carry the momentum from yesterday’s 6-0 into this afternoon’s contest. However, they’ll have to defy the betting odds, as the home squad enters the inter-divisional battle as modest -106 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.