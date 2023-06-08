Panthers QB Bryce Young Working with First-Team Offense on Thursday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Carolina Panthers quarterback and 2023 first-overall selection Bryce Young opened Thursday’s OTA practice with the first-team offense, per The Athletic’s Joe Person.

Another step in the Bryce Young era. The Panthers rookie is taking the first snaps with the first-team offense for the first time today (at least in practices open to the media). He had about three weeks behind Andy Dalton during OTAs. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 8, 2023

It’s a notable development as Young had been taking first-team reps behind 13-year veteran Andy Dalton in previous sessions open to the media.

Head coach Frank Reich laid out the team’s plans under center at the end of last month’s rookie minicamp, saying:

“Bryce is gonna get a lot of reps. Likely even get a few more than Andy, just as the new guy. And the good thing with Andy is, he’s logged a lot in the last few weeks, and as a savvy veteran, he still needs to work. But we’ll focus on getting Bryce, as the younger player, focused on getting him as many reps as we can.”

Young appears to have leapfrogged Dalton on the depth chart, and it would be a surprise if he were not Carolina’s starter come Week 1.

The Panthers begin their mandatory minicamp next week (June 13-15), the final portion of early workouts before the team gathers for training camp later in the summer.