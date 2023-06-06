PGA Tour Agrees to Merge with LIV Golf by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, in a stunning development, the PGA Tour has agreed to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf.

The two entities signed an agreement to merge their commercial businesses and rights into a new for-profit company, still to be named. The DP World Tour also called the European Tour, is included in the agreement.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made – to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

As part of the merger, all pending litigation between the two parties will end immediately.

LIV Golf was founded in 2021 with several high-profile players, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson, receiving deals of at least $100 million to leave the PGA Tour.

