Philadelphia Phillies Updated 2023 Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Phillies won the National League in 2022, but do they have a team who can go all the way in 2023? April was a struggle for the Phillies, who were trying to navigate injuries. In addition, they inserted Trea Turner into the fold after signing a massive contract in free agency. May saw the team head in a more positive direction, but they still weren’t playing to their potential. June has been a different story, picking up eight wins over their past ten games and returning to the .500 mark at 34-34.

Philadelphia Phillies Pennant Odds +1400

Multiple teams that were supposed to be contenders are underachieving in the National League. The Phillies are on that list, alongside the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals. If the playoffs started today, all four would find themselves on the outside looking in. The Phillies sit just two games back of a wild card spot, which has to be considered a positive with how they looked to start the year. There are several similarities to last season, which saw them make a late-season push to qualify for the postseason. The Phillies have high-end starting pitching at the top of their rotation and an offense that can do a lot of damage. With uncertainty surrounding the National League, buy into their +1400 price to repeat as Pennant winners.

With the strength the American League is showing, the Phillies will have their work cut out for them if they manage to win the National League. The Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Texas Rangers are the class of the AL. Houston and Tampa Bay have postseason experience, while the Rangers pitch well and put up numbers at the dish. Unlike their odds of winning the National League, where the Phillies sit with the fifth-shortest, their World Series chances are much lower. Philadelphia comes in just outside the top ten, landing 11th at +3200. Last year, they proved they could go on a run, but there’s better value to target for the World Series.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.