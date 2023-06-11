Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Notches 2,000th Hit vs. Mets by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

Fifteen seasons, five franchises, and an MVP later, Andrew McCutchen is still making history.

On Sunday, the five-time All-Star recorded his 2,000th career hit, becoming the 255th player to accomplish the feat.

McCutchen’s base knock came in the bottom of the first inning against Carlos Carrasco. The New York Mets starter ran a changeup down Broadway, which McCutchen easily swatted into left field for a single.

The Pirates outfielder has had a resurgent season in his first season back in the Steel City. McCutchen has his best OPS since 2019, driving in 23 and coming around to score 31 times in 56 games.

Of course, McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in Pittsburgh before being traded to the San Francisco Giants. He made stops with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to his old stomping grounds this past offseason.

