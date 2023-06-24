Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the epitome of consistency in the NFL, and there’s an expectation their core group can take another step in 2023-24. There are multiple special futures to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those special bets and decide which ones merit backing.

T.J. Watt To Record 15+ Sacks in the Regular Season -140

T.J. Watt remains one of the NFL’s top pass rushers. He can disrupt a game plan in many different ways and has been elite at getting to opposing quarterbacks. Watt has been in the league since 2017 and has already tallied 77.5 career sacks. In Watt’s two biggest seasons to date, in 2020 and 2021, he was able to record 15 and 22.5 sacks. Watt only suited up for ten games last year, but he’s fully healthy and should be much closer to the totals he put together in 2020 and 2021. Watt has game-changing ability, and we like him to record 15 or more sacks in the regular season at -140.

Najee Harris To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +190

It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that Najee Harris hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status. The bell cow back has only been in the league for two years, but more was expected from the Alabama product. Harris has averaged under four years per carry in his first two seasons and has recorded seven rushing touchdowns each year. The Steelers managed to go out and improve their offensive line again in the offseason, which should give a greater ceiling. Pittsburgh’s offense has the chance to break out in 2023-24, meaning we like the value you’re getting with this number for Harris to record ten or more rushing touchdowns at +190.

Pittsburgh Steelers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +220

The Pittsburgh Steelers recorded a touchdown in 16 of their 17 regular season games in 2022-23. With an upgraded offensive line and Kenny Pickett looking to make a jump in his sophomore campaign, there’s a lot of value here in backing the team to score a touchdown in every regular season game at +220.

Pittsburgh Steelers to beat Cleveland Browns On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +270

The Steelers and Cleveland Browns split their season series in 2022-23. More is expected from both teams in 2023-24, with the Browns banking on Deshaun Watson returning to form as their highly-paid franchise quarterback. The odds suggest these teams split again, with little separating them from a talent standpoint. Fading the Steelers to sweep the Browns at +270 makes sense.

Kenny Pickett To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +370

There were some definite challenges to Kenny Pickett’s rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he looked much stronger in the back half. With some adjustments and his improved comfort level, expectations for Pickett will be higher in 2023-24. In his rookie campaign, he recorded three rushing touchdowns. We expect Harris to be more impactful around the goal line this season, and it’s hard to see the Steelers wanting Pickett to put his body on the line in the red zone. With that, we’re comfortable fading Pickett to record five or more rushing touchdowns at +370.