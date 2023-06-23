Portland Trail Blazers Select Kris Murray 23rd Overall by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Portland Trail Blazers have set their sights on the promising talent of Kris Murray, the twin brother of Iowa standout Keegan Murray. While Keegan has established himself as a prolific 20-point-per-game scorer, Kris possesses similar traits but falls slightly short in certain aspects of his game. Nonetheless, he can potentially become a solid backup option for the Trail Blazers.

At first glance, it’s evident that Kris Murray closely resembles his brother. However, there are noticeable differences between the two. One striking dissimilarity is their dominant hand, with Kris being a lefty while Keegan is right-handed. In terms of skills, Kris lags behind Keegan in several areas. His shooting is not as consistent, and he struggles to create scoring opportunities off the dribble due to limited ball-handling abilities. His overall game seems a bit stiff compared to his brother’s fluidity.

Despite these shortcomings, Kris Murray can still carve out a niche in the NBA. As a backup player, he could provide valuable minutes and contribute to the team’s success. However, expecting him to step into a starting role would require significant development. One area that needs improvement is his jump shot, which appears mechanical and requires refinement. Working on his shooting mechanics could unlock his potential as a future starter, but that would demand dedicated effort and coaching.

The question arises for the Portland Trail Blazers: how does Kris Murray fit into their lineup? Currently, Jerami Grant occupies the backup role for the team. Kris Murray could serve as a suitable replacement or complement to Grant, providing depth and versatility to the roster. With his potential to improve and his innate basketball skills, he could become a valuable asset off the bench.

While Kris Murray may not possess the same talent level as his brother Keegan, he still holds promise as a solid backup player for the Portland Trail Blazers. With adjustments to his shooting mechanics and further development in various areas of his game, he could potentially transition into a starting role in the future. For now, Murray’s abilities as a bench piece make him an intriguing prospect for the Blazers, offering them increased depth and support in their pursuit of success.

