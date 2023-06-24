Public Can’t Be Happy After Jon Rahm Misses Cut At Travelers Championship Bettors loved Rahm, the No. 2 golfer in the world, entering the tournament by Sean T. McGuire 43 minutes ago

CROMWELL, Conn. — After making the cut in 36 consecutive events, World No. 2 Jon Rahm won’t be playing this weekend at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Rahm shot a 2-under par 138 (67-71) at TPC River Highlands despite headlining the tournament’s most notable grouping with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The cut line was 4-under 166. New England native Keegan Bradley and Dennis McCarthy share the lead at 15-under 125 after two rounds.

Rahm’s disappointment was rather easy to see, though he surely isn’t alone in those feelings. In addition to organizers of the Travelers and the fans who hoped to see Rahm in person this weekend, those who placed wagers on the elevated event likely were just as discouraged.

Rahm represented the most money entering the tournament. According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, Rahm was responsible for 10.3% of the handle, prior to the first round.

Rahm was 10-1 to win the Travelers Championship, as well.

Missing the cut at the course located just outside of Hartford, Conn. marked the first time Rahm had missed a cut on Tour since September 2021, according to Win Daily Sports’ David Bieleski. He previously withdrew from a different event.

Other notable names like Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, each who shot 3-under 167, and Tommy Fleetwood (2-under 138) also missed the cut at TPC River Highlands. Fleetwood was responsible for the second-most bets and second-most money entering the weekend, making it a tough weekend for the betting public.